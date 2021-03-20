The offer for sale comprises sale by Sayaji Housekeeping Services Ltd of up to 1.02 million shares, by Azhar Dhanani, Sadiya Dhanani and Sanya Dhanani of up to 3.39 lakh each, and by Tamara Pvt Ltd of 3.32 million shares.
The Dhanani family holds 45.7% in Barbeque Nation through a subsidiary of their listed flagship Sayaji Hotels. CX Partners owns 21.72% in the firm and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital holds 2.07%.
At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around ₹453 crore.
The company said it has completed a pre-IPO placement by issuing 5.95 million shares aggregating to ₹149.97 crore.
IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital are the lead managers to the issue.
The company will utilise the proceeds of the issue to repay outstanding borrowing. As of September 2019, the net debt of the company was at ₹166.28 crore.