Mumbai: Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd’s initial public offering will open on 24 March, with the issue price fixed at ₹498-500 per share. The offer will close on 26 March.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5.46 million equity shares by current promoters and shareholders.

The offer for sale comprises sale by Sayaji Housekeeping Services Ltd of up to 1.02 million shares, by Azhar Dhanani, Sadiya Dhanani and Sanya Dhanani of up to 3.39 lakh each, and by Tamara Pvt Ltd of 3.32 million shares.

The Dhanani family holds 45.7% in Barbeque Nation through a subsidiary of their listed flagship Sayaji Hotels. CX Partners owns 21.72% in the firm and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital holds 2.07%.

At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around ₹453 crore.

The company said it has completed a pre-IPO placement by issuing 5.95 million shares aggregating to ₹149.97 crore.

IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital are the lead managers to the issue.

The company will utilise the proceeds of the issue to repay outstanding borrowing. As of September 2019, the net debt of the company was at ₹166.28 crore.

The company has total 138 Barbeque Nation Restaurants in 73 cities in India and seven International Barbeque Nation Restaurants in three countries outside India as of November 30, 2019.

