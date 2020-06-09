Barclays tells rich clients to buy US stocks, shun 'vulnerable' emerging markets

Even after a 33% bounce-back since late March when a panic selloff subsided, emerging-market stocks are still down 10% for the year and little changed today, while the S&P 500 has surged 45% from the year’s lows. They now trade at a 36% discount to their U.S. peers, compared with 25% three months ago. Futures traders have pruned their net long positions to the lowest level since January 2016, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.