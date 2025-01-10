Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Barflex Polyfilms IPO: SME issue fully subscribed on day 1; check status, other key details

Barflex Polyfilms IPO: SME issue fully subscribed on day 1; check status, other key details

Vaamanaa Sethi

The SME IPO was subscribed over 1.34 times on the first day of bidding on January 10. The issue received 58,70,000 bids against offered 43,65,000 shares, according to chittorgarh.com.

Barflex Polyfilms IPO: SME IPO was subscribed over 1.34 times on the first day of bidding on January 10.

Barflex Polyfilms initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on January 10. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding.

Barflex Polyfilms specializes in producing flexible packaging materials, including barrier COEX films, laminates, and PVC (polyvinyl chloride) labels. These versatile products meet the packaging needs of a wide range of industries.

Barflex Polyfilms IPO subscription status

The SME IPO was subscribed over 1.34 times on the first day of bidding on January 10. The issue received 58,70,000 bids against offered 43,65,000 shares, according to chittorgarh.com.

The retail portion was subscribed 2.39 times by the end of the day, meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 0.69 times. QIB category remained unsubscribed.

Barflex Polyfilms IPO details

The SME issue comprises a fresh equity issuance of 12 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 45.16 lakh shares, will remain open for bidding until January 15.

The Barflex Polyfilms IPO is priced between 50 and 57 per share, with investors required to bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares per lot. Approximately 50% of the shares are allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

The allotment for the Barflex Polyfilms IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, January 16, 2025. Barflex Polyfilms IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, January 20, 2025.

Almondz Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Barflex Polyfilms IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Barflex Polyfilms IPO is Almondz Global Securities Limited.

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd. reported a revenue of 78.02 crore and a net profit of 13.49 crore for the period ending November 30, 2024, in the current fiscal year. For FY24, the company’s revenue grew by 5.17 per cent, reaching 116.12 crore compared to 110.4 crore in FY23. Additionally, its net profit saw a significant year-on-year increase of 60.14 per cent, rising to 16.23 crore in FY24 from 10.13 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.