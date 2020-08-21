Baring PE, others to invest 1,566 crore in RBL Bank

Baring PE Asia will invest ₹1,000 crore for a 9.45% stake in the bank, making it the biggest shareholder in RBL Bank. Others who took part in the round include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd, which will take a 3.13% stake with an investment of ₹330.5 crore, and private equity firm Gaja Capital, which is investing ₹150 crore for a 1.42% stake. The UK’s development finance institution CDC Group will also be investing ₹86.5 crore in this round. CDC already holds a 5.5% stake in the bank.