Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  'Baseless, misleading': Wockhardt refutes allegations of rent payment by Carol Info to SEBI chief Madhabi Buch

'Baseless, misleading': Wockhardt refutes allegations of rent payment by Carol Info to SEBI chief Madhabi Buch

Nikita Prasad

  'Baseless, misleading': Wockhardt refutes allegations of rent payment by Carol Info to SEBI chief Madhabi Buch

SEBI-Wockhardt connection: The pharma company has denied allegations regarding payment of rent to SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch

Wockhardt on Saturday, September 7, refuted all allegations levelled by Congress that it made rental payments to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch through its affiliate Carol Info Service. The company also denied any connection with the orders passed by the capital market regulator in connection to its affiliate company.

‘’It has come to our attention that there are certain allegations pertaining to payment of rent by Carol Info Services Limited and its connection with certain orders passed by SEBI in relation to the Company.

In this regard, we categorically deny these allegations and state that these allegations are completely baseless and misleading.

The Company has acted and continues to act in compliance with all applicable laws,'' said Wockhardt in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The statement comes after opposition Congress levelled fresh allegations of corruption and conflict of interest against the SEBI chairperson, saying Buch received rental income from a firm linked to Wockhardt at a time when the market watchdog had placed the pharma company under probe for insider trading.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
