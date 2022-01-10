Multibagger stock: On account of sharp rebound post-second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, a good number of shares entered the list if multibagger stocks in 2021. Shares of GRM Overseas — a leading basmati rice maker in India — are one of them. This BSE-listed stock had closed at ₹209.28 apiece levels on 11th October 2021 while GRM Overseas share price today is ₹815.35 per share levels, logging around 300 per cent rise in this small period of 3 months.

This multibagger stock has been appreciating northward after the stock split from ₹10 to ₹2 and the basmati rice exporter company has announced that it has associated with Udaan, India’s largest Business-to-Business (B2B) e-Commerce platform. Now, its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft Pvt. Ltd (GFK) 10X Rice brand will be available on the B2B platform.

In its communication with BSE, GRM Overseas said, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Company is delighted to announce association of its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft Private Limited with Udaan for Selling of its various categories of Rice through Udaan Platform. In this connection please find attached the press release titled “GRM Foodkraft’s 10X Brand to be available on Udaan platform."

GRM Overseas share price history

Shares of GRM Overseas have a history of giving whopping return to its shareholders in recent times. In last one month, GRM Overseas share price has surged from ₹459.50 to ₹815.35 apiece levels, logging near 75 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around ₹160 to ₹815.35 per share levels, rising around 400 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has gone up from around ₹38 to ₹815 levels, registering near 2,000 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from GRM Overseas share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock, one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to near ₹1.75 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5 lakh whereas it would have tuned to ₹21 lakh in one year.

