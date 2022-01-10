Basmati rice company stock zooms 300% in 3 months. Do you own?

Shares of GRM Overseas have a history of giving whopping return to its shareholders in recent times. In last one month, GRM Overseas share price has surged from ₹459.50 to ₹815.35 apiece levels, logging near 75 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around ₹160 to ₹815.35 per share levels, rising around 400 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has gone up from around ₹38 to ₹815 levels, registering near 2,000 per cent rise in this period.