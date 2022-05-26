Dividend paying stock: The board of directors of Bata India at its meeting on 25th May 2022 has recommended a dividend of ₹54.50 (1090 per cent) per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, which includes one time special dividend of ₹50.50 per share. The dividend recommended is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at AGM (Annual General Meeting) scheduled on 12th August 2022. The dividend will be paid (if approved) from 23rd August 2022 onwards.

The dividend paying stock informed about the recommendation in its latest exchange communication citing, "The Board at the Meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs. 54.5 (1090%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, which includes onetime Special Dividend of Rs. 50.5 (1010%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2022, for approval of the Members at the AGM. The payment of dividend, is subject to approval of the shareholders, at the AGM."

Dividend on Equity Shares, if declared, at the 89th AGM will be paid from Tuesday, August 23, 2022 onwards to those Members who are entitled thereto.

Here we list out top 5 things that Bata shareholders should know:

1] Bata India dividend: The company board has recommended a dividend of ₹54.50 (1090%) per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

2] Bata India AGM date: The dividend recommended is subject to approval at 89th AGM of the company scheduled on 12th August 2022.

3] Bata India dividend payment: After approval at 89th AGM, ₹54.40 dividend will be paid from 23rd August 2022 onwards.

4] Bata India dividend yield: Bata share price ended at around ₹1731 and the dividend recommended per share is ₹54.50. So, if the 89th AGM of Bata India approves 1090 per cent dividend for FY22, Bata India's annual dividend yield would fall around 3.15 per cent [(54.50/1731) x 100].

5] Bata India one time special dividend: ₹54.50 dividend for FY22 includes one time special dividend of ₹50.50 per equity share for FY22.