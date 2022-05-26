Bata India board recommends 1090% dividend. Top 5 things you should know

The dividend paying stock informed about the recommendation in its latest exchange communication citing, "The Board at the Meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs. 54.5 (1090%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, which includes onetime Special Dividend of Rs. 50.5 (1010%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2022, for approval of the Members at the AGM. The payment of dividend, is subject to approval of the shareholders, at the AGM."