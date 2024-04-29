Bata India, Metro Brands: 2 Key reasons why Goldman Sachs expects up to 34% upside for these footwear stocks
Stock Market Today: Bata India, Metro Brands share price among footwear stocks are expected to see up to 34% upside as per Goldman Sachs, who has recently initiated coverage on the two. Here are two key reasons
Bata India, Metro Brands share prices among footwear stocks are expected to see 35 % upside as per Goldman Sachs Equity Research. The target price of Metro Brands at ₹1450 for the stock trading at close to ₹1075 levels means an upside of up to 34% . Meanwhile target price of BATA India Ltd at ₹1470 indicates more than 8% upside for the stock trading at around ₹1353 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started