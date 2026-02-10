Bata India share price climbs over 8% after Q3 results, hits four-week high

Shares of Bata India extended their winning run to the second straight session on Tuesday, February 10, surging another 8.4% to reach a four-week high of ₹958.55 apiece, following the company's December quarter performance that met expectations.

Bata India Q3 results 2026 The footwear major, post-market hours on Monday, released its Q3FY26 numbers, reporting a 3% YoY jump in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹944 crore, driven by strong festive and wedding season demand, along with a reduction in GST on footwear.

In September last year, the government cut GST on footwear priced below ₹2,500 to 5% from an earlier 12%. Previously, the 5% GST slab applied only to pairs priced up to ₹1,000.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹212 crore, a 6% YoY jump, and the EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points to 22.4%, led by a 140-basis points contraction in other expenses, offset by a 50 basis points increase in employee cost and a 20 basis points decline in gross margin to 56%.

On the bottom line, the company posted a net profit of ₹66.1 crore, compared with ₹58.7 crore in the same period last year, indicating a 13% YoY improvement, as per the earnings' filing.

Bata India had flagged signs of a recovery in demand during the local festive season late last year after reporting a steep profit decline in the July–September quarter, when consumers delayed purchases to wait for lower tax rates.

The company, in its earnings filing, said its premium products have shown robust growth in brands like Hush Puppies and Power, while the Fresh sales contribution continued to improve on a QoQ basis.

During the December quarter, the company expanded its network presence as it added 27 franchise stores, taking the total store count to 688.

Bata India stock price history Although the company’s shares have shown strength lately, they continue to trade with deep cuts. The stock witnessed prolonged pressure between November 2021 and January 2026, having lost 62% of its value.

It finished CY25 with a decline of 31.41%, its biggest annual drop in 16 years. The last time Bata India stock witnessed a comparable crash was in 2008, when it tumbled 63%, data from Trendlyne showed.