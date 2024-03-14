Bata India share price hits 52-week low; Geojit downgrades the stock
Bata India share price has been performing poorly this year. The stock has fallen about 17 per cent this year so far.
Bata India share price fell over 2 per cent to hit its 52-week low of ₹1369.65 in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, March 14. Bata India share price opened at ₹1,389 against the previous close of ₹1,404 and declined 2.4 per cent to hit its 52-week low. The stock, however, pared its losses later and traded 0.28 per cent lower at ₹1,400 around 1:25 pm.
