Bata India share price jumps over 7% on report of likely tie-up with Adidas for domestic market1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:28 PM IST
The talks between the two footwear giants Bata India and Adidas are at an advanced stage, the report said, adding ‘final deal contours in the work’.
Bata India share price rallied over 7% on Thursday amid reports that the company was in talks with Adidas for a strategic partnership in the Indian market. Bata shares jumped as much as 7.37% to ₹1,767.95 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started