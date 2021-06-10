Bata India shares trade near 52-week high. Here's why

India's largest shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 23.3% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹38.40 crore in the year-ago period. Bata also said that its board has recommended a dividend of 80%, which is ₹4 per equity share of ₹5 each for 2020-21.