Bata India stock gains 3% after Q4 results, management says growth outlook positive
Bata India's shares rose 3% after the company posted Q4FY24 results. While a 3.02% decline was seen in the net profit, the revenue increased by 2.47%. The company recommended a dividend of ₹12 per share for FY24.
Shares of leading shoemaker Bata India rose 3 percent in intra-day deals on the BSE on Thursday after the firm posted its results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
