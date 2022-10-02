Battered investors now find thrills in T-bills

That reversal has come after a long stretch when returns on short-term Treasurys largely disappeared. Bond yields, which rise when bond prices fall, dropped rapidly in 2007 at the start of the global financial crisis and remained near zero for much of the next 15 years, a stretch of tame inflation and slow economic growth. Two-year yields ticked higher in the mid-2010s as the Fed began raising rates, but peaked below 3% and declined again when the central bank reversed course in 2019.