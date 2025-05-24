Charge up your watch list with these five battery storage stocks

Picture this: your phone runs out of battery, but you have a power bank handy to keep it going.

Now, imagine the same concept but on a much larger scale—for the entire electricity grid.

That’s exactly what a battery energy storage system (BESS) does.

Acting like a giant power bank, a BESS stores surplus electricity generated from renewable sources during periods of low demand and releases it when demand peaks. By bridging this gap, such a system makes renewable energy more reliable and ensures power availability around the clock.

Recognising its importance, the Indian government is actively supporting BESS adoption through initiatives such as viability gap funding (VGF) and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

As India’s energy needs continue to rise, the demand for efficient storage solutions is set to surge.

With that in mind, we’ve shortlisted five battery energy storage system (BESS) stocks for your watch list.

#1 Exide industries

Exide is a leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries, storage batteries, and allied products in India.

It recently launched Exide BESS with the aim of meeting sustainability goals and significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

For this it is investing heavily in research and development (R&D) and has adopted the advanced absorbent glass mat (AGM) and tubular gel batteries for BESS applications.

Exide Industries aims to offer customised solutions to commercial, industrial and retail users to ensure uninterrupted power supply and reduce electricity costs. Given the increasing adoption of renewable energy, the company is positive about the growth of its BESS solutions.

#2 Oriana Power

The company provides renewable energy services on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) basis. It offers low-carbon energy solutions involving on-site solar project installations such as rooftop and ground-mounted systems, and off-site solar farms.

The company recently diversified into BESS, compressed biogas and green hydrogen, and has won auctions for standalone BESS projects in Karnataka, Telangana, and Assam.

So far, the company has delivered over 254 MW of projects and has more than 1,500 MW worth of projects in the pipeline, of which 300 MWh are BESS projects.

It’s rapidly scaling its BESS solutions business, aiming to derive 10-20% of next year’s revenue from it. It aims to become a key player in BESS with a total capacity of 3.5 GWh by 2030.

#3 Tata Power

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company.

It generates, transmits and distributes electricity, and also manufactures solar roofs and builds electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Tata Power is a pioneer in adopting BESS technology, having set up a facility in 2019. Ever since, it has made efforts to develop and adopt best practices in operation and maintenance. The company has also developed facilities for in-house repair of BESS equipment, which brings with it the benefits of self-sufficiency and reduced costs.

In February it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ONGC to explore joint opportunities in the BESS value chain.

In April the company announced that it would install a 100 MW BESS in Mumbai over the next two years. It also plans to integrate BESS at its renewable sites to enable a round-the-clock supply of clean power.

In May 2024, its subsidiary commissioned India’s largest solar and battery energy storage project, comprising a 100 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project and a 120 MWh utility-scale BESS.

#4 Gensol Engineering

Gensol is in the business of solar consulting and EPC. It also offers 100% EV-focussed leasing solutions and manufactures EV sitself. It has expanded its offerings over the years to include ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants, solar tracker technology, and BESS.

In 2024 it won Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam’s (GUVNL) auction to set up pilot projects of 250 MWh/500MWh standalone BESS in Gujarat under tariff-based global competitive bidding. It also secured an additional 250 MWh/500 MWh under the greenshoe option, increasing the total project capacity to 500 MWh/1 GWh.

The goal of the project is to provide electricity on demand to Gujarat power distribution companies during peak and off-peak hours. It will provide battery backup for more than an hour, with a total output of 1,000 MW.

However, Gensol Engineering is currently facing significant scrutiny. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an interim order against the company and its promoters, Puneet Singh Jaggi and Anmol Singh Jaggi, barring them from participating in the securities markets until further notice due to concerns related to fund diversion and corporate governance.

#5 JSW Energy

JSW Energy is in the business of generating power from thermal and renewable sources. In 2024 it entered the energy storage services business. It won a 1 GWh storage project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which is expected to be commissioned by June 2025.

This project includes two installations with 500 MWh each, designed for two hours of storage in one cycle. The project will be developed under the BOOT mechanism.

JSW Energy aims to achieve 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030, and to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Conclusion

With India’s ambitious goals of generating 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, the number of solar and wind projects in the country has shot up.

BESS is essential to support these solar and wind projects, and ensure the electricity they generate is not wasted.

With electricity demand and EV adoption growing, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates by the government, the demand for storage systems is set to increase. This makes BESS the backbone of India’s green-energy transition.

However, it's essential to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions. Be sure to carefully evaluate factors such as technological advancements, government policies, market competition, corporate governance, project-specific risks, and fundamentals of companies before deciding whether to invest.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

