From waste to green gold: 5 battery recycling stocks to watch out for in 2025

The company is planning to expand its operations by increasing capacity to more than 5,00,000 MT in FY27. It has already made capital investments of ₹1.1 billion in FY23 and ₹980 million in FY24. Investments planned for new segments are: ₹400 million in FY25, ₹700 million in FY26, and ₹1,000 million in FY27.