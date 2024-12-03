Are battery stocks charged up for a strong December?

November proved to be a month of significant market fluctuation, with the Nifty50 experiencing more than 10% volatility. Despite these oscillations, the index closed relatively flat at 24,131, down just 0.31% over the month. This kind of market behaviour suggests a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers, with the market struggling to make a clear directional move.

Amid this turbulence, sectors and stocks saw periods of accumulation (buying interest) and distribution (selling pressure). A key tool used to observe these movements is delivery volume, which can provide valuable insights into the underlying market sentiment.

What is delivery volume?

Delivery volume is the number of shares that are traded and then transferred to a new owner at the end of a trading day. It differs from the trading volume, which is the number of shares bought and sold on the same day without any actual transfer of ownership.

Delivery volumes reflect investors’ commitment to holding stocks beyond the short term, and are thus an indication of longer-term sentiment and other potential trends.

In a highly volatile market, delivery volumes are a valuable indicator of the nature of price movements. A significant increase in delivery volume, particularly during price advances, suggests that large investors or institutional players are accumulating positions, which may be a sign of confidence in a stock. Conversely, an increase in delivery volume during price declines may be a sign that large investors are distributing their holdings, suggesting a lack of confidence.

Sector-wise performance

In the context of the market volatility in November, delivery volumes differed by sector, and the equal weighted index of 64 sectors was analysed to gauge overall trends. This index, which gives equal weight to each sector, ignores the dominance of heavyweights, providing a more balanced view of the market's pulse across various industries.

View Full Image Source: RZone, Definedge

Among the sectors that saw delivery volumes increase were those associated with batteries. Delivery volumes increased 51% over the 10-month average. This surge suggests investors may be anticipating growth or a positive catalyst for the sector.