Bayer CropScience shares skyrocket 12% post Q4 Results, dividend announcement amid stock market crash

Stock Market Today: Bayer CropScience shares gained more than 12% in the morning trades post Q4 Results, dividend announcement amid stock market crash. The Q4 results were announced afer the market hours on Monday

Advertisement

Bayer CropScience Q4 Results Bayer CropScience reported ₹1046.4 crore in revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY 2024–25, up 32% compared to ₹792.3 Crore in the same quarter the year before.

Compared to ₹105.4 Crore in the same quarter last year, the profit before taxes reported by Bayer CropScience jumped to ₹167.9 Crore in the Q4

The Net profit at ₹143.3 Crore during the March 2025 quarter reported by Bayer CropScience jumped sharp 49% compared to ₹96 crore in the the March 2024 quarter

The company management attributed the growth to promotional investments made in the preceding quarter and highlighetd that significant returns were reflected by the same .

Advertisement

Variations from quarter to quarter are a reflection of the agricultural reality. The company's emphasis on liquidation-led channel management reflects its dedication to provide ongoing value and is in line with market realities.., highlighted the management.

Monsoon Activity boosts sentiments The pick up in monsoon activity and earlier onset of Monsoon in Kerala has lifted investor sentiments on Agri commodity and Agrochemical stocks and also contributing to the rise in Bayer CropScience shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd Dividend- The final dividend recommended by the Board of Bayer CropScienc e stands at Rs. 35 per share. and at the next annual general meeting of the firm, the shareholders need to approve the same.

Bayer CropScience Share price movement Bayer CropScience shares opened at ₹5649.10 on the BSE on Tuesday. Bayer CropScience shares at the time of opening were already 10% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹5129.9. The Bayer CropScience shares thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹5792, which translated into gains of more than 12% o 12.9% and very close to 13% during the intraday trades.

Advertisement