BCL Industries announces to raise 201 Cr via 55 lakh convertible warrants

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “to issue and allot up to 55,83,334 (Fifty-Five Lacs Eighty-Three Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty-Four only) fully Convertible Warrants ('Warrants') of face value of Rs. 10/- each, carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant to persons belonging to ‘Promoter & Promoter Group’ and ‘Non-Promoter, Public Category’ on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 360/- (Rupees Three Sixty Only) per Warrant, subject to shareholders' approval and other statutory approvals, in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended up-to-date and applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there-under, aggregating amount of up to Rs. 201,00,00,240/- (Rupees Two Hundred One Crore Two Hundred and Forty only) for cash."