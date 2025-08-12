BCL Industries declares record date for final dividend, Q1 results 2025. Details here

Small-cap stock below ₹50, BCL Industries, announced the record date for its final dividend along with the Q1 results on Tuesday, August 12. The brewery stock has fixed September 19, 2025, as the Record date for the payment of dividends for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Advertisement

BCL Industries, earlier in May, had recommended a final dividend of 26 paise on the face value of ₹1 each for FY25. The company said the dividend is subject to declaration by the Members at the 49th AGM of the company.

Dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same, BCL Industries had said in the filing back in May.

Also Read | Multibagger engineering stock nears record high after THIS order book update

Meanwhile, the company informed that its AGM is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2025.

Before this, BCL Industries had declared a dividend of 25 paise. The record date for the said dividend was September 11.

BCL Industries Q1 Results The small-cap company posted a 15.50% increase in its standalone net profit to ₹22.29 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The figure stood at ₹19.30 crore in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations witnessed a 9.32% jump to ₹587.93 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹537.78 crore in Q1 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, the PAT was higher by 21.5% YoY to ₹37.75 crore while the revenue jumped 10% YoY to ₹820.30 crore.

Small-cap stock below ₹50, however, settled the session at ₹41.15 apiece, down 4.66%. While BCL Industries stock price performance has been volatile in the near term, however, it has given a massive 770% return in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.