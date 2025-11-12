Mint Market
BCL Industries Q2 Results: Revenue slips 4% YoY to ₹720 crore; net profit flat at ₹32 crore

BCL Industries reported Q2FY26 revenue of 720 crore, a 12.4% decline from the previous quarter. Operating profit rose to 67 crore, with improved margins. The distillery segment showed growth, while maize oil revenue fell sharply. Shares declined by 22% this year.

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 Nov 2025, 08:23 PM IST
BCL Industries Q2 Results: Revenue slips 4% YoY to ₹720 Crore; net profit flat at ₹32 crore(Pixabay)

BCL Industries announced its September quarter (Q2FY26) results today, November 12, post-market hours, reporting a revenue of 720 crore, down 12.4% from 822 crore in the June 2025 quarter and 4% lower than 748 crore in September 2024 quarter.

Despite the moderation in revenue, the company’s operating profit surged to 67 crore, compared with 53 crore in the preceding June quarter and 55 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating margin improved to 10% from 7% in June 2025 and 8% in September 2024, while net profit stood at 32 crore, marginally lower than 33 crore in the June quarter but higher than 30 crore in September 2024.

Sector-wise, the maize oil extraction and refinery segment contributed 183.31 crore, declining sharply from 300.59 crore in June 2025 and 266.39 crore in September 2024.

The distillery segment remained a major revenue driver at 348.03 crore, up from 310.49 crore in the previous quarter and 295.98 crore in the year-ago period, indicating sustained demand.

Revenue from real estate declined slightly to 1.50 crore from 2.10 crore in June 2025 and 1.74 crore in September 2024. The company’s subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery Limited, Kharagpur, reported revenue of 243.58 crore, up from 232.47 crore in June 2025 and 215.40 crore in September 2024, according to the company's earnings' filing.

Goyal Distillery Private Limited, a 100% subsidiary, remained negligible at 0.016 crore. After adjusting for inter-segment revenue of 55.54 crore, net sales from operations stood at 720.88 crore, marking a sequential decline but broadly stable performance on a year-on-year basis.

BCL Industries share price trend

The company’s shares have remained under pressure since February 2024, having lost about 54% of their value since then to trade at the current level of 39.50 apiece. Although the shares showed signs of recovery in recent months, the rebound was short-lived as they slipped back into the red zone.

So far in the current year, the stock has declined by 22%, following a 24% drop in the previous calendar year.

BCL Industries Limited is one of India’s largest agro-processing and manufacturing companies with diverse businesses and vertical integrations. It is engaged in the production of edible oils, rice milling, grain-based distillery operations, and real estate development.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

