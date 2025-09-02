BCL Industries sets AGM date to declare dividend record date. Details here

BCL Industries will hold its AGM on September 25 to approve a final dividend of 26 paisa per equity share. The company reported a 15.50% rise in standalone net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching 22.29 crore, with revenue also increasing 9.32%.

Agro-processing company BCL Industries has announced the annual general meeting (AGM) to declare a dividend of 26 paisa per equity share with a face value of Re 1 apiece.

The small-cap company will hold an AGM on Thursday, September 25, to consider and adopt the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements and declare the final dividend.

“This is to inform you that the 49th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th Day of September at 4:00 P.M.(IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other AudioVisual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India,” BCL Industries said in an exchange filing.

 

BCL Industries dividend details

BCL Industries proposed a final dividend of 26 paise per Re 1 face value for FY25 earlier in May. The company stated that the dividend is subject to approval by the members at the 49th AGM.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend @26%, i.e., 26 paisa/-(Rupees Twenty-six paisa Only) per equity share on the paid-up capital of the Company as on the record date (i.e. 19th September 2024) meant for this purpose,” the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

 

“The final dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing AGM, will be paid within the statutory time period. Please provide the necessary documents/information for claiming exemption from TDS on Dividend to be paid for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, on or before 15th September 2025, to the RTA,” it added.

BCL Industries Q1 Results

The small-cap company reported a 15.50% rise in its standalone net profit, reaching 22.29 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared to 19.30 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 9.32% to 587.93 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 537.78 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

The profit after tax was 21.5% higher YoY at 37.75 crore, while the revenue jumped 10% YoY to 820.30 crore on a consolidated basis.

