BCL Industries share price jumps over 7% after Q4 results 2025, dividend announcement

BCL Industries share price rallied over 7% after the announcement of Q4 results 2025 and declared a dividend. BCL Industries shares jumped as much as 7.4% to ₹42.24 apiece on the BSE.

Ethanol producer BCL Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹25.49 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a gain 10% from ₹23.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue in Q4FY25 increased by 21% to ₹743.42 crore from ₹613.65 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

For the full financial year 2024-2025, BCL Industries recorded a consolidated net profit growth of 5% to ₹94.97 crore from ₹90.30 crore in FY2024. Revenue in FY25 increased 32% to ₹2,909.59 crore from ₹2,200.62 crore, YoY.

BCL Industries Dividend The board of directors of BCL Industries recommended a dividend of 26 paisa per share on face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which shall be subject to declaration by the Members at the 49th AGM of the Company.

BCL Industries dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same, the company said.

BCL Industries Share Price Performance BCL Industries share price has gained 8% in one month and 13% in three months. The small-cap stock has fallen over 27% in six months, while it has dropped 20% in one year. However, BCL Industries share price has generated multibagger returns of 970% in the past five years.

At 11:35 AM, BCL Industries share price was trading 3.81% higher at ₹40.83 apiece on the BSE.

