BCL Industries shares hit life-time high on ethanol supply orders from OMCs
BCL Industries and its subsidiary Svaksha Distillery has received ethanol supply order worth ₹561 crore
Stock market today: BCL Industries shares witnessed sharp upside move during Monday deals. BCL Industries share price today opened with a huge upside gap and went on to touch life-time high of ₹60.80 per share levels on NSE. While climbing to this nea peak, BCL Industries shares logged an intraday rise of over 12 per cent on Monday.
