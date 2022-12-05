BCL Industries stock rallied on Monday after the company bagged an order for a supply of Ethanol to major oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Reliance Industries and others. The supply order totalled to approximately ₹661 crore. On Dalal Street, BCL shares climbed more than 4% in the early hours as investors give thumbs up to the development. The stock traded near its day's high.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}