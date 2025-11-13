Mint Market
BDL Q2 results: Standalone profit jumps 76% YoY to ₹216 crore

BDL Q2 results: Bharat Dynamics reported a 76.2% YoY increase in standalone profit for Q2FY26, reaching 215.88 crore. The company's total revenue for the quarter was 1,147.03 crore, marking a 110.55% YoY rise.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Nov 2025, 05:35 PM IST
BDL Q2 results: Defence company Bharat Dynamics (BDL), on Thursday, November 13, reported a 76.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

BDL's Q2FY26 profit stood at 215.88 crore compared to 122.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

BDL's total revenue from operations for Q2FY26 stood at 1,147.03 crore, up 110.55 per cent from 544.77 crore in the same quarter last year.

BDL's total expenses during the quarter were 979.98 crore, representing an 111 per cent increase from the 464.33 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA also saw a sharp jump of 89.4 per cent to 188 crore from 98.8 crore in the same quarter last year. However, EBITDA margin dropped to 16.4 per cent from 18.1 per cent YoY.

BDL share price fell 0.86 per cent to close at 1,518.45 on the BSE on November 13.

BDL H1FY26 performance

For the first half of the current financial year (H1FY26), BDL's profit jumped 80.52 per cent YoY to 234.23 crore from 129.75 crore for the corresponding period of the last previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations stood at 1,394.96 crore in H1FY26 against 735.94 crore in H1FY25, marking a 89.5 per cent YoY rise.

Total expenses for H1FY26 rose 78.24 per cent YoY to 1,291.64 crore compared to 724.65 crore for the same period last year.

EBITDA rose 46.8 per cent YoY to 557 crore from 379.34 crore in H1FY25, while EBITDA margin fell to 40.4 per cent for H1FY26 from 52.4 per cent YoY.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Bharat DynamicsEarningsQ2 EarningsQ2 Results
