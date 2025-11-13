BDL Q2 results: Standalone profit jumps 76% YoY to ₹216 crore

BDL Q2 results: Defence company Bharat Dynamics (BDL), on Thursday, November 13, reported a 76.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

BDL's Q2FY26 profit stood at ₹215.88 crore compared to ₹122.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

BDL's total revenue from operations for Q2FY26 stood at ₹1,147.03 crore, up 110.55 per cent from ₹544.77 crore in the same quarter last year.

BDL's total expenses during the quarter were ₹979.98 crore, representing an 111 per cent increase from the ₹464.33 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA also saw a sharp jump of 89.4 per cent to ₹188 crore from ₹98.8 crore in the same quarter last year. However, EBITDA margin dropped to 16.4 per cent from 18.1 per cent YoY.

BDL share price fell 0.86 per cent to close at ₹1,518.45 on the BSE on November 13.

BDL H1FY26 performance For the first half of the current financial year (H1FY26), BDL's profit jumped 80.52 per cent YoY to ₹234.23 crore from ₹129.75 crore for the corresponding period of the last previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,394.96 crore in H1FY26 against ₹735.94 crore in H1FY25, marking a 89.5 per cent YoY rise.

Total expenses for H1FY26 rose 78.24 per cent YoY to ₹1,291.64 crore compared to ₹724.65 crore for the same period last year.

EBITDA rose 46.8 per cent YoY to ₹557 crore from ₹379.34 crore in H1FY25, while EBITDA margin fell to 40.4 per cent for H1FY26 from 52.4 per cent YoY.

