BDL Q4 Results: Standalone profit, EBITDA declines; declares dividend of ₹0.65

BDL Q4 Results: Bharat Dynamics reported a 5.54% YoY decline in Q4FY25 net profit at 272.77 crore, down from 288.78 crore. Revenue more than doubled to 1,776.98 crore. Standalone EBITDA decreased by 1.57% YoY to 398.54 crore with an EBITDA margin of 22.43%.

BDL Q4 results: Bharat Dynamics (BDL) on Tuesday, May 27, reported a 5.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its Q4FY25 standalone net profit to 272.77 crore against a profit of 288.78 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations, however, more than doubled to 1,776.98 crore in Q4FY25 from 854.12 crore in Q4FY24.

The defence company's total expenses during the quarter jumped nearly threefold, to 1,498.37 crore from 554.73 crore in Q4FY24.

Standalone EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at 398.54 crore, down 1.57 per cent YoY against 404.90 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA margin for Q4FY25 stood at 22.43 per cent against 47.41 per cent YoY.

BDL declares interim dividend

The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of 0.65 per equity share of 5 each.

"We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend at 0.65 per share (face value of 5 each) for the year ended 31 March 2025. This dividend, upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company had paid an interim dividend of 4 per equity share of 5 each for the year 2024-25 in February 2025.

BDL share price ended 2.68 pr cent higher at 1,959.80 on the BSE on May 27.

Meanwhile, the stock exchange sought a clarification from Bharat Dynamics regarding a Moneycontrol report that claimed the government is preparing an order worth 2,000–3,000 crore to procure Invar missiles from the company. As of 5:20 PM on May 27, Bharat Dynamics had not issued a response to the exchange.

