BDL Q4 Results: Standalone profit, EBITDA declines; declares dividend of ₹0.65

BDL Q4 results: Bharat Dynamics (BDL) on Tuesday, May 27, reported a 5.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its Q4FY25 standalone net profit to ₹272.77 crore against a profit of ₹288.78 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations, however, more than doubled to ₹1,776.98 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹854.12 crore in Q4FY24.

The defence company's total expenses during the quarter jumped nearly threefold, to ₹1,498.37 crore from ₹554.73 crore in Q4FY24.

Standalone EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at ₹398.54 crore, down 1.57 per cent YoY against ₹404.90 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA margin for Q4FY25 stood at 22.43 per cent against 47.41 per cent YoY.

BDL declares interim dividend The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share of ₹5 each.

"We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend at ₹0.65 per share (face value of ₹5 each) for the year ended 31 March 2025. This dividend, upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company had paid an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of ₹5 each for the year 2024-25 in February 2025.

BDL share price ended 2.68 pr cent higher at ₹1,959.80 on the BSE on May 27.

Meanwhile, the stock exchange sought a clarification from Bharat Dynamics regarding a Moneycontrol report that claimed the government is preparing an order worth ₹2,000–3,000 crore to procure Invar missiles from the company. As of 5:20 PM on May 27, Bharat Dynamics had not issued a response to the exchange.