Be cautious! Nifty approaching key resistance zone, say analysts. Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 01:26 PM IST
- Stock market outlook: 17,800-17,900 is a key resistance area for Nifty, say analysts
It is time to get cautious as Indian stock markets are approaching key resistance levels though the short-term trend remain positive, say analysts. Equities will track global trends, foreign fund flows and movement of crude oil prices in this holiday-shortened week. Stock markets are closed today on account of Independence Day. The demise of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday has come as a shock to the investor community.