Be cautious! Nifty approaching key resistance zone, say analysts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said: “Participants will first react to the macroeconomic data viz. IIP and CPI in early trade on Tuesday. Going ahead, with earnings season behind us, the performance of global markets will be the focus for cues. Nifty has again reached the critical hurdle of the upper band of the broadening formation, which currently lies around the 17,800 mark and we may see some consolidation. Going ahead, buoyancy in global markets and rotational buying across sectors could help the index to surpass this hurdle and inch towards the 18,100+ zone. In case of any profit-taking, 17,150 and 17,450 levels would act as a support."