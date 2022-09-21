Bear market a good opportunity to buy in Indian equities?

In the last six months, Sensex and Nifty 50 have recovered some of their downfalls and have surged by over 2.5% and 2.3% respectively. This is a far more promising performance than compared to major indexes like Dow Jones which has tumbled by nearly 11% in six months. Not just that, even London Stock Exchange Footsie has shed over 3%, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index plunged over 4%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index recorded a nearly 9% fall, and South Korea's Kospi index dived by over 13%. Japan's Nikkei has made a marginal upside in six months. These are the performance between March 21 to September 21, 2022.