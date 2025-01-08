Markets
Are we headed for a bear market in 2025?
Equitymaster 4 min read 08 Jan 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Summary
- Rising HMPV cases, geopolitical tensions, and a potential US recession are fuelling fears of a 2025 bear market. Learn how to protect your investments.
