Bear market on the horizon? Deepak Shenoy weighs in on incoming ‘doomsday’
Indian stock market has seen a sharp bull rally recently as the benchmark Nifty 50 has jumped over 20% in the past one year and more than 36% in two years.
The Nifty 50 benchmark index has declined over 3% from its peak in a span of merely five trading sessions, coinciding with a notable surge in market volatility. This widespread selloff in the Indian stock market reflects a prevailing sentiment of caution among investors amid uncertainties surrounding the Lok Sabha elections and the Q4 earnings releases and sustained outflow of foreign capital.
