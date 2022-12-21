Bear market wipes out over 4.44 lakh cr investor wealth in a day

There is a renewed fear related to the Coronavirus pandemic as China failed to tackle the outbreak, while Omicron subvariant BF.7 has been found in many other countries like the US and India. This led to a panic selling in Indian markets on Wednesday which pushed Sensex and Nifty 50 for a second consecutive day losing spree. The 30-scrip benchmark toppled to the point it erased the 61,000 mark in the trading session before correcting on closing, while Nifty 50 struggled to reach near 18,200 levels. Following the bearish markets' tone, more than ₹4.44 lakh crore of investors' wealth was wiped out in 1 day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}