Infosys woes spark selloff in stocks of tech firms

Infosys woes spark selloff in stocks of tech firms3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:21 AM IST
The bear onslaught on 10 technology stocks comprising the Nifty IT index wiped ₹1.03 trillion off investor wealth, with Infosys Ltd alone accounting for a little more than half of the losses
Mumbai: The bear onslaught on 10 technology stocks comprising the Nifty IT index wiped ₹1.03 trillion off investor wealth, with Infosys Ltd alone accounting for a little more than half of the losses, following a slew of price and ratings downgrades after the software major disappointed investors with its sales forecast for the current year, amid a banking crisis in key export markets such as the US.
