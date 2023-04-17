Infosys woes spark selloff in stocks of tech firms

“While Q4 results are disappointing, we view it and the lower FY24 guidance as a manifestation of the overall weak macros, which might keep Infosys – and other IT stocks – under pressure in the near term," said Vibhor Singhal, director and lead - IT services, Nuvama Research. “The pain could last for a quarter or two, maybe, after which we expect enterprises to ramp up digitization and cloudification, which would translate into improved commentary, improved deal flows and intoned topline. We advise buying the stock at current levels with a one-year price target of ₹1,610," he said.