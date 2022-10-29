Bear-hit agriculture stock announces buyback of shares at 45% premium. Key details in 10 points2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 11:09 AM IST
- Buyback of shares: Agriculture company has announced buyback at ₹700 per equity share
Kaveri Seed buyback 2022: The board of directors of the leading largest agriculture company in India, specializing in hybrid seeds in key Indian crops announced buyback of shares in the week gone by. The agriculture company board announced this buyback of shares at a price not exceeding ₹700 per share, which means the offer is made at a premium of near 45 per cent as Kaveri Seed Company share price ended at ₹482.50 apiece levels on NSE on Friday deals. Buyback will done via open market route, announced Kaveri Seed Company Ltd in its latest exchange filing.