Bearish bets against markets are surging

Investors are loading up their bets against a number of big tech stocks that led the way higher in recent years, positioning for a reversal. Investors added $1.4 billion to their short positions against Nvidia Corp. over the 30 days through Thursday and nearly as much to their bets against Tesla Inc., according to S3 Partners. They have been trimming their bets, by contrast, against Bank of America Corp., Apple Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc.