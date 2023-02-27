Bears continue to topple Sensex, Nifty for 7 days in row; smallcap worst hit; Tata stocks top losers
- Broad-based selloffs pushed Sensex and Nifty 50 down for seven days in row. Smallcap stocks were under pressure. Banking stocks outperformed benchmarks but could not offset the bears due to steep selloffs in IT, auto, and healthcare stocks.
Indian markets kicked started the week with bears continuing to hold the command. Sensex and Nifty 50 have now tumbled for seven days in a row. On Monday, the 30-scrip benchmark slipped below the 59,300 level and the Nifty 50 erased the 17,400 mark. A broad-based selloff was seen across indices. Smallcap stocks were under pressure. Banking stocks outperformed benchmarks but could not offset the bears due to steep selloffs in IT, auto, and healthcare stocks. Huge profit booking in major Tata Group stocks also weighed on sentiment.
