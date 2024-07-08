Bears flock to HDFC Bank counter as loan, deposit growth slows
Summary
- The active futures contract witnessed open interest (OI)—outstanding positions—rising 9.43% as the stock slumped 4.57% to ₹1,648.10 on Friday, hurt largely by the quarterly business update a day earlier. A rise in OI accompanied by a fall in price indicates bearish sentiment.
Mumbai: Bears have flocked to the derivatives counter of HDFC Bank after the lender reported slower loan growth and flat deposit growth in the June quarter last week.