Bears flock to HDFC Bank counter as loan, deposit growth slows

Sources said that post the merger of HDFC in July last year, attracting depositors was a challenge for HDFC Bank as the erstwhile housing finance company could offer more competitive rates to term depositors as its deposits were not subject to statutory liquidity ratio (18%) and cash reserve ratio (4.5%) requirements unlike those of a bank. With the merger having taken effect, this advantage is absent and like other lenders HDFC Bank was also grappling with deposit growth lagging credit growth.