Bears grip D-Street: Nifty logs worst weekly run in 14 months ahead of Diwali; 5 key triggers for Samvat 2081

  • Stock market crash: Foreign investors continued to offload, and lacklustre corporate earnings further bogged down the sentiment, compelling indices to enter the bear market just a few days ahead of Diwali 2024 and the onset of Samvat 2081.

Nikita Prasad
Published25 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Stock market crash: Nifty 50 and Sensex enter the bear market ahead of Diwali 2024 and Samvat 2081 over consistent FII outflows
Stock market crash: Nifty 50 and Sensex enter the bear market ahead of Diwali 2024 and Samvat 2081 over consistent FII outflows; Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Stock market crash: Bears tightened their grip on D-Street as domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex logged their longest weekly losing run in 14 months on Friday, October 25, intensifying a broad-based selloff. Foreign investors continued to offload, and lacklustre corporate earnings further bogged down the sentiment, compelling indices to enter the bear market just a few days ahead of Diwali 2024 and the onset of Samvat 2081.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 2.7 per cent this week, and the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 2.2 per cent, logging losses for the fourth straight week. The benchmark Nifty 50 also swung to the oversold territory, with the relative strength index (RSI) slipping below 30 for the first time in a year.

 

Stock market today

The Nifty 50 index was in the overbought territory on September 27 when it hit record highs. Since then, the index has dropped eight per cent, weighed down by foreign outflows for the last 19 sessions, as investors direct funds to China on Beijing's stimulus measures and relatively cheaper valuations.

Both benchmarks are set for their worst month since March 2020, when the government announced a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the sectoral indexes logged weekly losses. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps fell 6.5 per cent and 5.8 per cent this week.

Investors' wealth eroded by a whopping 6.80 lakh crore today as bears dominated bulls after unabated foreign fund outflows. Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled 6,80,383.26 crore to 4,36,98,921.66 crore (USD 5.20 trillion).

 

Samvat 2080

Samvat 2080 saw Indian markets soaring to new highs, with the Nifty 50 index surpassing the psychological 26,000 milestone to achieve a new high of 26,277 in September 2024. Despite the recent correction of seven per cent from the top, the Nifty 50 has given a return of 26 per cent in Samvat 2080 so far. The Sensex topped 85,900 last month while the BSE midcap and smallcap indexes outperformed and gained 45 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

After four consecutive years of healthy double-digit growth, corporate earnings are moderating due to commodity pressures and fading tailwinds from BFSI asset quality improvements. Despite the challenges, the ongoing festive season, better-than-expected monsoon, and consequent pick-up in rural consumption provide a near-term catalyst. 

Major global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have pivoted towards a monetary easing cycle. “This shift implies a favourable environment for risk assets. Consequently, markets appear to be experiencing a genuine tug-of-war between the headwinds and tailwinds,” said domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
