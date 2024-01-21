Bears maul Indian Market: Top 5 Indian firms shed ₹1.67 lakh crore, HDFC Bank leads tumble
Among top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and SBI saw a reduction in their valuation, while ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, and ITC emerged as gainers.
Indian market witnessed a collective decrease in its valuation of five of the top 10 valued firms by ₹1,67,936.21 crore last week, with HDFC Bank experiencing the most significant decline. The 30-share BSE benchmark reported a fall of 1,144.8 points, or 1.57 per cent, during the week. Both the NSE and BSE conducted regular trading sessions on January 20.
