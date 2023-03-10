Bears push markets off the cliff: Investors lose nearly ₹3.3 lakh cr in just two days on BSE2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:43 PM IST
- Sensex and Nifty 50 are in red since March 9th. That being said, BSE listed companies m-cap has dropped by nearly ₹3.3 lakh crore --- from March 8th level where m-cap was around ₹266.24 lakh crore.
Since the time US Fed has signalled for more and higher key rate hikes, global markets are in havoc as investors turn to bearish sentiment. Indian equities have also faced the brunt of the week global cues as they end the holiday shortened week in red with Friday witnessing the most losses. Sensex and Nifty 50 erased previous gains to drop for two days straight. This led to a significant correction in domestic benchmarks as investors lost nearly ₹3.3 lakh crore in just two days.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×