Bears push Sensex, Nifty down 3% in 5 sessions; Asian Paints, L&T, IndusInd Bank are Thursday's top losers
- Bears have held the command of Indian equities for five consecutive days now. From February 17 to date, Sensex has dipped by 1,713.71 points or 2.79% and Nifty 50 has plummeted by 524.6 points or 2.91%.
Indian markets were split between losses and gains on Thursday as they ended in the red for the fifth day in a row. The downside in Sensex and Nifty 50 today was limited due to the recovery in banking and metal stocks. Investors held cautious as rate hike worries heightened after RBI and Fed minutes revealed that inflation is still high and the biggest bottleneck for the macroeconomic outlook ahead.
