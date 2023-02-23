Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking, said, "markets remained volatile on the monthly expiry day and closed marginally lower, in continuation of the prevailing corrective phase. After the flat start, the Nifty index oscillated in a narrow range and finally settled at 17,511.25 levels; down by 0.25%. Mostly sectoral packs traded in sync with the benchmark and ended lower wherein energy, realty, and consumption were among the top losers. Meanwhile, the broader indices showed resilience and ended almost unchanged."