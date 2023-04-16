Infy to open with deep cuts as ADR down 10% after poor Q4

Infosys could open with deep cuts on Monday given that its ADR plunged 9.78% at $15.56 apiece on Thursday after the company missed the Street’s revenue and profit expectations for the March quarter and traders mounted bearish bets on the counter prior to the result announcement. Though the Q4 results were issued post market hours in India, the stock closed 2.74% lower at ₹1,389.20 as if traders anticipated a weak result. This was evident in the huge short build up on Infosys’ futures and options counter.

