Bears tightened their grip on D-Street as domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex logged their worst session in over two months and the domestically-focused small-and midcaps witnessed their worst session in over two years on March 13. The bloodbath in equity markets came one day after India reported its retail inflation figures for February which eased to 5.9 per cent, while the US reported a slight uptick in consumer prices last month.

US inflation data has raised concerns that Jerome Powell-led US Federal Reserve may postpone cutting interest rates in June over achieving its inflation target of two per cent. This also led foreign investors dumping Indian shares today with the total outflow by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) coming in at ₹4,595 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) instead bought ₹9,094 crore in Indian equities, but that could not stabilise the larger selling pressure today witnessed across counters. The Nifty 50 declined 1.51 per cent to 21,997.70, closing below the 22,000 mark for the first time this month. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 1.23 per cent lower at 72,761.89 by the end of the session.

Small-and midcaps

Broader markets took the worst hit as small- and mid-caps plunged even steeper by 5.28 per cent and 4.40 per cent respectively, extending their losses over long valuations. Experts have also flagged concerns over markets being in a bubble zone.

This came after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch earlier this week raised concerns over stretched valuations of small- and mid-cap stocks, which are generally favoured by retail investors through monthly purchases to mutual funds built around such investment themes.

“There are pockets of froth in the market. Some people call it a bubble, some may call it froth. It may not be appropriate to allow that froth to keep building,'' said Buch, according to reports. Worried about large inflows into small- and mid-cap funds, SEBI has asked mutual funds to conduct stress tests on mutual funds and disclose results by Friday.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, ‘’In the near-term investors should focus on the sustained weakness in the broader market, particularly the Smallcap segment. The excessive valuations in these segments driven by the irrational exuberance of retail investors has been a concern for many months now.''

‘’But it has taken the strong message from the regulator SEBI to trigger a correction in the Nifty Smallcap index by 10 per cent from the February 8th peak. It is important to understand that 396 stocks are in the lower circuit indicating that there is more pain to come in this segment. Actions from mutual funds also indicate the excessive valuations in the broader market,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has joined two other leading funds in stopping lump sum investments in their mid and smallcap schemes. More are likely to follow. The net impact of this shift would be more money flowing into largecaps. outperformance is likely to continue, according to market experts.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!