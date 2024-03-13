Bears tighten grip on D-Street: Nifty 50, Sensex log worst session in 2 months; small, midcaps' worst in 2 years
The Nifty 50 declined 1.51 per cent to 21,997.70, closing below the 22,000 mark for the first time this month. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 1.23 per cent lower at 72,761.89 by the end of the session.
Bears tightened their grip on D-Street as domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex logged their worst session in over two months and the domestically-focused small-and midcaps witnessed their worst session in over two years on March 13. The bloodbath in equity markets came one day after India reported its retail inflation figures for February which eased to 5.9 per cent, while the US reported a slight uptick in consumer prices last month.
